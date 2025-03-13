Charlotte Tilbury expands reach in the US with Bluemercury

Charlotte Tilbury, the award-winning global luxury make-up, skincare and fragrance brand founded by British entrepreneur and make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, part of the Spanish fashion and beauty group Puig, has launched at US luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury.

The US is one of the beauty brand’s biggest markets and its key products, including its signature Magic Cream, Airbrush Flawless Finish, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat and Hollywood Contour Wands, as well as its fragrances, will be available from 35 Bluemercury stores across the country and on its website.

Commenting on the expansion, Tilbury, president, chairman, chief creative officer and founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, said in a statement: “I am so excited to supercharge our growth in the US with the launch of Charlotte Tilbury at Bluemercury! The US is one of our biggest markets in the world and Bluemercury is an incredible leading destination for luxury beauty, making this the perfect partnership that will bring the magical world of Charlotte Tilbury to even more beauty lovers.”

In 2024, Charlotte Tilbury ranked as a top 3 total make-up brand in the US market and ranked fourth overall as a top 5 total beauty brand.

Maly Bernstein, chief executive officer at Bluemercury, added: "Synonymous with glamour and innovation, Charlotte Tilbury beautifully complements Bluemercury's thoughtfully curated assortment. Charlotte is the embodiment of confidence and creativity, and we are very excited to have that energy shine through her iconic brand in our stores and online.

“We know our clients will fall in love with the products - if they haven't already - and we can't wait to share this incredible new partnership with them."