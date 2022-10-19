Charlotte Tilbury opens in Liverpool

Luxury beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has opened its first UK store in six years and its first standalone boutique outside London at Liverpool One.

The 1,000 square foot store, located on the corner of Paradise Street, Liverpool, has been designed to be an “easy-to-choose, easy-to-use beauty destination” showcasing the brand’s beauty collections including bestselling products such as Charlotte’s Magic Cream.

The store’s interior design is fitted out in Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic pink hues, including its signature shade, ‘Pillow Talk’, and embodies the brand’s trademark glamourous aesthetic, taking inspiration from Hollywood-esque vanity tables to provide an immersive luxury experience.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury / Liverpool One

Highlights of the store include a dedicated ‘Beauty Boudoir’ area offers Liverpool One visitors the chance to book tailored 1-2-1 appointments and private events, with treatments such as the ‘15-min Glow and Go Facial’ to full ‘Tilbury Transformations’ available. The store also offers shade-matching and skin analysis services.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury / Liverpool One

Commenting on the opening, Alison Clegg, director of asset management at Grosvenor, said in a statement: “We are delighted to see Charlotte Tilbury open at Liverpool One within the UK’s beauty capital, adding to the brand’s strong roster of global locations.

“Charlotte Tilbury’s innovative approach to make-up and skincare aligns perfectly with our carefully curated selection of experiential beauty names at Liverpool One, including the likes of Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols and Morphe, and we are confident the brand will be a huge success here.”