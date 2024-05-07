Charlotte Tilbury to open fragrance pop-up

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is celebrating its debut fragrance collection with a pop-up in London.

Located at Protein Studios in London’s Shoreditch, the ‘Future of Fragrance’ experience will showcase Charlotte Tilbury’s first-ever fragrance collection, developed with master perfumers at flavours and fragrance company IFF and backed by neuroscience.

Open from May 10 to 19, the pop-up promises to offer beauty fans a “one-of-a-kind immersive, olfactive, sensorial experience” to showcase the six new fragrances powered by emotion-boosting molecules designed to unlock a range of emotions.

The pop-up will invite visitors to step through a “magical portal” into six multi-sensory worlds, each representing a different emotion evoked by the fragrances - Love, Happiness, Seduction, Energy, Serenity and Empowerment.

Illustration of the Charlotte Tilbury ‘Future of Fragrance’ experience Credits: Charlotte Tilbury

Each scent was developed by harnessing, processing, and analysing more than five billion data points from tens of thousands of consumers to measure the way thousands of fragrance notes impact different people and how they shape our emotions. Those data points were inputted into IFF’s proprietary algorithm, the ‘IFF ScentCube’, so it could identify a range of emotions that could be targeted through scent combinations or fragrance accords.

Commenting on the fragrance collection, Charlotte Tilbury, said in a statement: "From dreams to science to ingredients to each beautiful bottle, you are stepping into the future of fragrance. This is a spectacular, olfactive revolution in the beauty industry.

“My fragrances are for everyone and are the result of harnessing the expertise of world-renowned perfumers, cutting-edge technology, neuroscience, 40 years of research, and the most extraordinary olfactive symphony of ingredients to create my most innovative collection ever.”

The pop-up at Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, London, is free to attend, with tickets available on the Charlotte Tilbury website, and each visitor will receive free samples of their personalised fragrance recommendations.