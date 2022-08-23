Charlotte Tilbury to open its first store outside London

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has selected Liverpool One for its first UK standalone store outside of London.

The brand has secured a prominent corner unit on Paradise Street at Liverpool One to mark its first UK opening in six years, adding to its global presence in Los Angeles, Dubai and Hong Kong.

The 1,000 square foot ‘Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Wonderland’ space will open in October and will be “an all-encompassing beauty destination where customers can unlock Charlotte Tilbury’s world-renowned beauty services, expertise and artistry”.

The store will showcase make-up and skincare, as well as shade-matching and skin analysis services, and a private ‘Beauty Boudoir’ space for private make-up consultations offering tailored 1-2-1 appointments and group and private event bookings.

Alison Clegg, director of asset management at Grosvenor, said in a statement: “Charlotte Tilbury’s selection of Liverpool One as their regional debut site is a testament not only to the destination’s draw for international brands, but also our positioning at the forefront of retail trends, such as tech-led beauty.

“We’re proud to be welcoming the global beauty powerhouse to Liverpool One in October, and are confident the brand will be a huge success as part of our diverse and experience-driven retail line up.”