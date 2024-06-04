Chateau Orlando opens pop-up in London

Chateau Orlando, the fashion and homeware brand from artist and designer Luke Edward Hall, has opened a pop-up store in London.

In partnership with digital media outlet Semaine, Chateau Orlando has taken over Chiltern Street’s Sheeji News and Magazines with an immersive pop-up designed and inspired by London souvenir shops.

The week-long pop-up runs until June 10 and marks the brand’s first retail outlet in the UK, following the success of its “shoppable living room” at Le Salon in Paris at the end of 2023.

Chateau Orlando pop-up in London Credits: Chateau Orlando

The store showcases the brand’s spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection, alongside the brand’s take on “giftable souvenirs,” such as handmade ceramic brooches made for the brand by potter Jenny Knight, new rugs made in collaboration with Milan-based design company Cc-tapis, dinner candle sets, and a special edition London poster designed by Hall.

In addition, the pop-up features a selection of vintage books sourced by Hall on topics ranging from the chateaux of France to flower arranging.

Chateau Orlando launched in 2022 with the backing of the Wemanage Group, the Milan-based strategic consulting firm.

Chateau Orlando pop-up in London Credits: Chateau Orlando

Chateau Orlando pop-up in London Credits: Chateau Orlando

Chateau Orlando pop-up in London Credits: Chateau Orlando