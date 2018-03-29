Cheaney, Form & Thread and Universal Works set to open at King's Cross

Three British fashion brands, Cheaney, Form & Thread, and Universal Works are set to open stores at Coal Drops Yard, the new shopping Quarter in King's Cross slated to open October 2018.

All three labels join an impressive line-up of design-focused retailers, which includes to likes of Paul Smith, Lost Property of London and Cubitts.

Footwear label Cheaney will be opening its eighth UK store at Coal Drops Yard. Originally founded in 1886, the high-end footwear brand is dedicated to producing fine footwear from start to finish within England and works with a team of more than 160 craftsmen and women. The new Cheaney store is set to feature the brand's current concept, that includes exposed brick walls, to create a bespoke environment.

Menswear lifestyle brand Universal Works will be opening its third store within the Heatherwick Studio-designed scheme at Coal Drops Yard. The Nottingham-based brand works with carefully chosen partners from Portugal, India and the UK to offer a contemporary blend of menswear. Lastly, menswear label Form & Thread, founded in 2015, aims to open its debut permanent physical store in Coal Drops Yard, after running a number of successful pop-ups for two years.

"Cheaney, Form & Thread and Universal Works will each play a hugely important role in creating the Coal Drops Yard experience," said Craig White, project director at Argent in a statement. "They are thoroughly progressive brands with a focus on old-fashioned artisanship, offering quality products at an accessible price-point. They complement perfectly our other confirmed partners, and those still to come, and we’re thrilled to be able to announce that they will be opening with us later this year."

Coal Drops Yard is set to house 100,000 square feet of stores and restaurants when it opens its doors to the public in October 2018.

Photo: Courtesy of King's Cross