Checkpoint launches 'SmartTemperature' solution for retailers

Checkpoint Systems, a global leader in source-to-shopper solutions, has launched ‘SmartTemperature’ for retailers that detects high body temperature in people and provides fast and accurate alerts.

SmartTemperature utilises AI facial temperature measurement sensors, powered by intelligent analysis algorithms, to quickly assess whether an individual has a fever from a distance of up to four metres.

The solution to measure the temperature of customers entering the store can “quickly track” temperatures of up to 10 people at a time, explained Checkpoint Systems, with the readings providing accuracy of up to -/+ 0.3°C as it measures the facial temperature of the individual, thereby minimising false alarms.

If a high temperature is detected the system emits an audio-visual alert, which is delivered via tablet or desktop so that retailers can make live, accurate decisions to reinforce safeguarding measures.

Mike French, UK business unit director at Checkpoint Systems said in a statement: “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how we live, where we go and how we shop. Many businesses are asking: What are the best practices I can put in place in my retail store, offices, warehouses and workplaces to keep my employees and customers safe? With some businesses closed and others open, they are looking at how they can safeguard their employees and customers today and in the future.

“Supporting their commitment to creating a safer, cleaner and healthier place to work and shop, our new SmartTemperature solution provides users with real-time, accurate facial temperature readings to identify and mitigate risk, and provide a safe environment for all.”

This follows the recent launch of SmartOccupancy which helps retailers view the number of shoppers in a store in real-time, while helping managers deploy staff efficiently. Originally designed to deter theft and reduce shrink rates, the new system can now help keep staff and shoppers safely distanced.