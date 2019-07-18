Chico's partners with b8ta for its intimate apparel label Soma

Chico's is innovating the fit and sizing of its intimate apparel brand Soma. It has partnered with software-powered retailer b8ta for its new SOMAINNOFIT fit-measuring bra.

SOMAINNOFIT helps customers find their perfect fit through a Bluetooth connection that pairs with an app to capture four key body measurements. This product will be available through several b8ta store locations, including New York City, Chicago, San Jose and Houston, as well as its e-commerce site.

Focused on tech-based products, b8ta helps consumers discover, try, and buy about new tech products with a simple Retail as a Service model. Chico's helps the partnership with b8ta to help drive new consumer acquisition, sales and brand awareness.

Carrie Kelly, SVP of partnerships and business development at b8ta, said in a statement, "Our partnership with Soma is a great example of how brands benefit from launching innovative products in b8ta stores."

Kelly continued, "We've designed our stores to drive product discovery and education, while allowing the brand to gather critical insights and customer feedback around the new product. We're excited to be leaning into categories beyond consumer electronics and increasing our efforts to include more female products in our stores."