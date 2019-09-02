Childrensear brand Base to open store at Grand Central, Birmingham

Independent childrenswear brand Base is set to open its first store outside the south east this October at Grand Central, Birmingham.

The 3,500-square-foot unit, located next to Fat Face, has been designed by the brand’s in-house team and will stock a range of international fashion labels including True Religion, Lacoste, Versace, Moncler, Fendi, and Ellesse X Base – an exclusive collection designed by the brand.

Base offers designer clothing for boys and girls from 0-16 years.

The new space at Grand Central will be the brand’s seventh brick-and-mortar store in the UK, and its first outside of London and the South East, and represents the first stage of its expansion strategy.

Marc Granditer, managing director of Base, said in a statement: “Our first steps outside of the South East have been highly anticipated, and we spent a great deal of thought on where the best location for Base would be as we expand.

"Birmingham is the second-largest city in the UK, and with its affluent customer base and huge footfall associated with Birmingham New Street station, Grand Central was the obvious choice and the ideal destination to launch Base outside of the South East.”

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at British property firm Hammerson, added: “As one of the market leaders in luxury childrenswear, Base is a great addition to Grand Central, and a brand that will really complement the broader offer at the destination.”