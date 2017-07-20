Chinese fashion brand Urban Revivo coming to the UK

China’s leading fast-fashion retailer Urban Revivo is set to open its first store outside of Asia in London in 2018, marking the start of its global expansion.

Urban Revivo has signed up to a 22,000 square foot unit on the upper level of the extension at Westfield London and plans to open the global flagship in March 2018.

Leo Li, founder and chief executive of Urban Revivo, said: “Our first global flagship store represents a new chapter for Urban Revivo and we are thrilled to make these first steps in London. The city continues to be a global reference point for fashion and its influence will be a vital instrument to the success and growth of Urban Revivo as an international brand.”

Founded in 2006, Urban Revivo is a fast-fashion brand specialising in contemporary clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, selling accessibly priced fashion targeting 15 to 40 year-olds.

The brand has 160 stores in China and recently opened its first international store in Singapore. The company announced it would be expanding worldwide when it celebrated its tenth-anniversary last year, adding that it had ambitious plans to open around 400 stores globally by 2020, with stores set to follow in Europe as well as more across Asia outside China.

It’s a brand known as the Asian Cos as it offers chic minimalist pieces at reasonable prices and is a fast-fashion brand that is aiming to break the association with poor quality and producing throw-away styles, instead it prides itself on quality, design-led fashion pieces. It also offers a staggering 12,000 new pieces every year to keep up with the latest trends.

Expect this label to rival the likes of Zara, H&M, and Topshop in the UK, especially if the brand decides to open more stores across the UK.

Kevin Farrow, senior director for central London retail at CBRE, added: “We are delighted to be retained to represent Urban Revivo in securing their debut store outside of Asia. This deal reaffirms London, and the UK market as a whole, as a world class leader in retail innovation and an attractive destination for brands seeking to expand their global reach.”

A recent report from the CBRE, ‘How Active Are Retailers in EMEA’ found that the UK currently leads the way as the most attractive retail market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with 65 percent of retailers surveyed citing the UK was their target market for expansion in 2017.

Images: via Urban Revivo Facebook