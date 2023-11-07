Chinti & Parker opens first permanent store in London

Luxury womenswear brand Chinti & Parker has opened its first permanent store on King’s Road in London, following several collaborative and successful pop-ups over the last two years.

The boutique at 322 King’s Road has been designed in-house for a “minimalistic and sleek customer experience” offering the brand’s luxury cashmere and womenswear designs.

Chinti & Parker – King’s Road store Credits: Sloane Stanley Estate

Commenting on the opening, Rachael Wood, co-founder of Chinti & Parker, said in a statement: “We have experienced so much success from our pop-ups on the Sloane Stanley Estate, and it’s been great to work with a supportive and cooperative landlord that understands our needs and allows us to succeed in one of the most famous retail locations in London.

This marks an important step in Chinti & Parker’s journey, and we can’t wait to continue embedding ourselves in this location and be a part of an inspiring and innovative group of tenants.”

Chinti & Parker – King’s Road store Credits: Sloane Stanley Estate

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, added: “Welcoming Chinti & Parker back to the King’s Road as a permanent tenant demonstrates just how successful our ‘on-demand’ leasing strategy is. By trying out the location and testing the waters with a series of pop-ups and growing its appeal to the wider demographic and community, we’ve been able to convert this into a permanent store.

“We always want to collaborate, enabling brands to trade on one of the most established areas of London and experience the compelling proposition, and Chinti & Parker is evidence that smaller, independent brands can achieve ongoing success here.”