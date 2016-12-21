Christmas Eve promises a second ‘Super Saturday’

The last week of Christmas trading this year will be boosted by Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday, offering retailers a second ‘Super Saturday’ to lure in last-minute shoppers.

Westfield shopping centres are bracing themselves for last minute shoppers as over Christmas its centres has seen 500,000 pounds spent every hour, and last year it experienced 2 million shoppers during the last week of Christmas and it is expecting similar numbers this year.

In addition to Christmas Eve, December 23 is also set to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with around 300,000 shoppers expected to hit Westfield shopping centres in London.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer, Westfield UK and Europe, said: “With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday, the 24th of December is expected to be a second Super Saturday for Britain’s retailers.

“Last year, the pre-Christmas Super Saturday was one of our busiest shopping days of the year, with close to 300,000 people passing through the doors of our London centres.”

Ryan added: “As well as looking for presents, our shoppers are seeking a fully festive experience with this weekend traditionally being the most popular for Christmas entertainment experiences – visiting the Christmas grotto or taking to the ice-rink as shoppers spend time with friends and family.”

To cater for the rush, Westfield has extended its trading hours in the week running up to Christmas, open until 11pm and midnight on Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22.