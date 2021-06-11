Christopher Kane opens More Joy pop-up

Christopher Kane’s “aspirational and positive accessible” clothing and accessories line More Joy has opened a pop-up in the Atrium of Selfridges’ Oxford Street store in London.

The pop-up opened Monday, June 7 and will run for four weeks before moving to Selfridges stores in Manchester and Birmingham.

The space carries the More Joy summer 2021 collection promoting the “realisation of higher ideals”. Each piece aims to offer a “daily affirmation helping to replace negativity with positive thoughts of More Joy,” explains the brand.

The collection includes new jersey with tonal embroidery, pool slides and Breton pieces, alongside classics from previous seasons, such as T-shirts, hoodies, swimwear, and home accessories.

In addition, the Selfridges pop-up also carries the debut More Joy x Le Specs sunglasses collaboration, a unisex collection featuring updates of two classic Le Specs silhouette reworked in the black, white and red More Joy colour palette.

More Joy launched in 2019 as a “fearless and relatable counterpart” to the Christopher Kane brand.

“As designers we know the things we surround ourselves with have a significant impact on our lives,” explains Christopher and Tammy Kane in a statement: “As people we’ve learned positivity becomes a state of mind with daily affirmations. More Joy, Sex and Special are our brand placards that promote the realisation of higher ideals.”

