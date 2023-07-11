Cider to open first-ever styling suite in the UK

Social-first fashion brand, Cider, is opening its first-ever UK pop-up styling experience in London to introduce the trend-led brand to British consumers.

The styling suite in Shoreditch will run from July 14 to 15 and will showcase key pieces from Cider’s spring/summer 2023 fashion collections in person for the first time in the UK. The pop-up will offer fans a unique interactive space to try on its pieces and purchase through the brand's website.

Located at 149 Shoreditch High Street, the pop-up will have an invite-only day for press, influencers and VIPs on July 14 before opening the doors to the public on July 15.

Fenco Lin, co-founder and chief fashion officer at Cider, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to introduce our pop-up showroom to the UK Market. As this is the very first time Cider has offered an in-person experience to UK consumers, we’re so excited to see how it’s received.

“This is a unique experience that truly reflects our commitment to offering our audience a social-first fashion experience, and we look forward to welcoming our devoted UK customers.”

Cider was founded in 2020 and offers inclusive clothing in sizes XXS to 4XL / US Sizes 0 to 24 at affordable prices. The fashion brand operates on what it calls a “smart fashion” model where it only produces what they know its customers want and when it releases new styles, it adjusts production in real time, using direct feedback and insights from its customers to reduce inventory waste. The digital-native brand is available in more than 130 countries.