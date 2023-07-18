Claire’s outlines European growth strategy, plans to open 50 stores

Accessories retailer Claire’s has outlined the details of its ongoing expansion strategy in Europe, where it is planning to open 50 additional stores throughout 2023.

The company already operates more than 900 owned stores and 2,100 partner retailer locations across the region, with its latest plans revolving around a recent increase in stores in Italy.

Claire’s opened its first Italian store in Milan in November 2012, however now runs more than 40 stores within the country. It plans to base 10 of its upcoming stores in Italy.

Alongside its retail growth, Claire’s also said it is planning to expand on its consumer products model, increasing its retail partner store presence to over 3,000 locations.

Across the EU and UK, the brand has already struck up deals with the likes of Galeries Lafayette, Asda, New Look, Toys ‘R’ Us and Smyths, introducing points of sale into each of its partners.

In a release, Richard Flint, president of Europe, said: "We want to continue to inspire our customers through trendsetting products, innovative partnerships and creative content platforms.

“We see a strong desire for an enriched shopping experience and increased connections to our brand from our European consumers, so it was a natural next step for us to expand our presence.”

Not only is Claire’s hoping to appeal to Gen Z through new retail locations, the expansion strategy also falls alongside the brand’s newly refreshed piercing business, for which it has introduced a zhuzhed up brand identity and invigorated concept.