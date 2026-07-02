Clarks expands its European retail network

Clarks is expanding its retail network as it focuses on further growth in Europe. The British footwear brand announced the move in a press release following a store opening in Santangelo Outlet Village, Italy.

The company aims to open between 15 and 20 new European stores this year, including locations in France, Belgium and the UK, and has also announced an expansion to its wholesale operations in Europe with at least 120 new points of sale.

Clarks further revealed a change in its market approach for Spain. Following previous store openings in Barcelona and Bilbao, the company will now manage the market from a new team and showroom in Madrid.

Clarks posted positive figures again for the 2025 financial year. The company recorded an operating profit of 66.3 million pounds and ended the year with no bank debt, which according to Clarks, provides scope for further investment.

This article was written with the help of AI