Clarks Kids to open six shop-in-shops at John Lewis stores in June

Clarks is to open six new kidswear shop-in-shops in June following increased consumer demand since stores reopened in April.

The spaces will be located at John Lewis stores in Cheadle, Brent Cross, Bluewater, Kingston, Oxford Street and at its Peter Jones flagship store in Chelsea.

Clarks said it will also be stocked in Marks & Spencer’s stores just in time for the back-to-school shopping period.

“After seeing the incredible demand when our stores reopened in April, we’re really excited to be working with key partners to offer new ways for consumers to access the Clarks Kids brand,” Clarks’ business manager for Kids, Rosie McKissock, said in a release.

“We know that our proposition really resonates with people, and the 97,000 store appointments booked in the first week of opening after lockdown earlier this year is a testament to that.”