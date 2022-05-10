Clarks launches at Deichmann

British footwear brand Clarks has been revealed as the newest label to join the Deichmann roster, launching through the shoe retailer’s e-commerce site and 30 select stores throughout the UK.

Over 60 Clarks styles will be available via Deichmann, spanning sandals and slip-ons to sneakers and mens lace-ups. Clarks children’s collection will also be available, including the brand’s touch fastening trainers and sandals, with further styles set to launch for AW22.

The label joins a cohort of other footwear brands already on offer at the European retailer, which stocks the likes of Adidas, Nike, Skechers and Puma in its 120 UK-based stores.

Deichmann additionally added in a release that its Branded Price Promise will also be applicable to Clarks footwear, allowing customers to price match on selected styles with any high street or online retailer.

It comes as Clarks continue to drive recovery following its struggle throughout the pandemic, which saw it mull store closures and face employee strikes related to its alleged ‘fire and rehire’ tactics.

The company was saved from liquidation in early 2021 by Hong Kong private equity firm LionRock Capital, which has since implemented a management shake up and taken on a transformation strategy for the heritage brand.