Clarks Originals opens first standalone store

British shoe brand, Clarks has opened its first permanent standalone Clarks Originals store in the heart of Soho at 32 Berwick Street, London.

The new 500 square foot concept store is the first of its kind for the brand and houses both its men’s and women’s styles, plus in-store exclusives and limited-edition colourways, including heritage designs the infamous desert boot and Wallabee silhouettes and a new classic the Trigenic.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, head of retail at Shaftesbury said: “We are pleased to welcome Clarks Originals to Soho. Respected for their authenticity the Clarks Originals brand complements the existing diverse community of considered and independent brands for the fashion-conscious Soho shopper.”

Clarks Originals will sit alongside British menswear label Oliver Spencer, Swedish denim brand Nudie, independent modern workwear from Universal Works, Sandqvist and independent brand specialists Other/shop.

Image: courtesy of Shaftesbury