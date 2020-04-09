Clarks to permanently shut number of stores

Clarks is to permanently close a number of stores in the UK once their leases expire in May.

While an exact number wasn’t given, a spokesperson said it would be fewer than 10.

They added that the closures were not related to Covid-19.

The spokesperson said: “Clarks continually reviews all its stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible service and offering to its customers. As part of this normal review, we have decided not to renew the leases on a small number of stores and as such, these will cease to trade and will not reopen following the coronavirus closures.

“We have a strong duty of care to our employees and are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on colleagues.”