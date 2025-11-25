Clarks unveils modernised store concept in return to Tottenham Court Road

Clarks has made its return to London’s Tottenham Court Road with a new store concept. Dubbed ‘Clarks Canvas’, the modernised retail setup intends to offer customers a contemporary environment complete with an updated logo and a fresh interior.

The store itself, spanning two floors, houses dedicated shopping areas for women’s, men’s and kid’s, as well as accessories. The space is also designed to host activations and community-focused events, with a festive programme already in place through to 2026.

Clarks Canvas store concept, Tottenham Court Road. Credits: Clarks.

In the way of products, Clarks Canvas further sees the introduction of an expanded range of non-footwear accessories, such as handbags, purses, umbrellas and socks, alongside additional lifestyle pieces like water bottles and jumpers, which will be arriving in the new year.

In a statement, Joe Ulloa, president UK, ROI and EMEA, said: “We’re thrilled to return to one of London’s most iconic shopping streets with a vibrant new store concept that reflects the next chapter of the Clarks brand. We’re offering more variety than ever before, supported by fantastic quality and great value. There truly is something for everyone.”

