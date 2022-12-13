Clarks unveils new Modern Workshop retail concept

Clarks has revealed a new retail concept that looks to rejuvenate the brand and take it in a “fresh direction for the world ahead”.

‘Modern Workshop’ has debuted at the British retailer’s Kingston UK store, in a space that looks to embody the brand’s craftsmanship and innovation through a contemporary interior and refreshed merchandising.

Drawing inspiration from Clarks Originals’ store experience, materials used in the space aim to exhibit Clarks’ “sustainable vision for the future”, a press release read.

This can be seen in recyclable and recycled materials that will be utilised by the brand, ultimately in an interior that takes cues from Clarks’ Somerset design workshop.

Clarks 'Modern Workshop' Kingston store. Image: Clarks

Speaking on the new concept, Tara McRae, CMDO, said: “We are really trying to pivot as a brand, translating our strong product stories into our physical store environments, giving consumers a more elevated shopping experience.

“It’s an exciting step in our approach for the brand with the world ahead in mind. This location will really enrich our customer journey. Stay tuned for much more in this space in 2023.”

Within the location, Clarks added it was planning to host community-centred activations, events and sustainable services, such as a repair and customisation space.

The brand’s Manchester and Newcastle stores will also be launching the new concept in early 2023, with further expansions to be revealed at a later date.