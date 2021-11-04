Clearpay comes to physical stores in UK

Payment solutions firm Clearpay has announced that its in-store function is now available to UK customers at a number of retail stores throughout the country.

Also known as Afterpay in the US and New Zealand, the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ provider is set to bring its virtual pay option just in time for the holiday season.

The function will work similarly to its online set-up, allowing customers to pay for in-store purchases in four instalment payments, without the need to pay fees upfront or take out a traditional loan.

Pandora and Foot Locker are among the first to implement the new payment option into their physical stores, with more set to roll out over the coming months.

“By partnering with the nation’s favourite brands, we are making paying in-store more convenient, secure and contactless,” said Rich Bayer, Clearpay UK’s country manager, in a statement. “Our in-store solution provides much needed positivity to the high street, with new customers and more sales providing a boost in the run-up to Christmas.”