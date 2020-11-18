Clearpay introduces new partnerships for the Christmas shopping period

‘Buy now, pay later’ payment service Clearpay has announced partnerships with fashion retailers including the Arcadia Group (Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis), Signet (Ernest Jones and H Samuel), and jewellery retailer Pandora for the Christmas shopping period.

Clearpay’s new merchants will be able to access the company’s shop directory which generates on average 19 million referrals per month to its current merchant partners, improves customer conversion rates by more than 20 percent and increases average order values by 25 percent compared to other payment methods.

According to recent data from Clearpay’s ‘Bi-Annual Fashion and Beauty Trend Report’, consumers continue to embrace comfortable clothing while at home during lockdown. The company reported an increase in items including belts, fashion cardigans and rings.

Carl Scheible, CEO of Clearpay, said in a statement: “As we head into the peak trading season, online shopping will play a major role for all as we follow stay-at-home orders.

“It is our goal to make sure customers can spend responsibly for the gifts on their Christmas shopping lists. We're proud to partner with a wide assortment of new retailers that can help shoppers get the perfect item for that special someone.”

After one year of being in the market, Clearpay has more than one million UK consumers at more than 1,900 retailers.

Clearpay’s other new merchants include Jo Malone, Clinique, Clarins, La Mer, Hunter Boots, Karen Millen, Savage x Fenty, Smashbox and Coast.