Clearpay’s in-store payment feature now available to SMBs

Clearpay has announced that it has made its in-store payment option available to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) across the UK in order to support in driving more footfall and sales.

The ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ provider began offering its ‘pay in 4’ service to large merchants back in November 2021, allowing customers to opt for flexible payment.

“Clearpay has become an important sales channel for our UK merchant partners, the majority of which are SMBs,” said Rich Bayer, Clearpay’s UK country manager, in a release.

Bayer continued: “Last year, we generated 69 million pound in net economic benefits for our SMB partners, who are the lifeblood of our community. With initiatives like our in store solution and Clearpay Day, we’re delighted to play our part in helping SMBs continue to grow and become even more profitable.”

As long as a company accepts contactless payments, Clearpay said the function is simple to activate and will enable customers to pay for in store purchases with four instalments, interest free.