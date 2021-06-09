Clearpay to launch pop-up to celebrate London Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council and ‘buy now pay later’ service Clearpay are launching a pop-up on London’s King Road in Chelsea to bring London Fashion Week to British consumers.

The ‘Clearpay Quarter’ three-day pop up will run from June 11 to 14 and will feature streamed runway shows, fashion-themed films and food and drink to complement London Fashion Weeks offers from more than 30 fashion and beauty boutiques, restaurants and bars in the neighbourhood including Rixo, Copit, Bluebird and The Fashion School.

Clearpay signed up as the principal partner of London Fashion Week in February. As part of the two-year deal, Clearpay said that it would bring “inclusive shoppable moments and dynamic interactive concepts - bringing the best of the British fashion industry to a wider group of consumers”.

The pop-up concept aims to offer an “access all areas” look at London Fashion Week, while also helping to reignite British retail by welcoming consumers back to the shopping area. The area will include exclusive fashion giveaways and fashion illustrators capturing the visitor’s looks, as well as mint ice cream and popcorn inspired by Clearpay’s brand colour, Bondi Mint.

The Clearpay Quarter at Duke of York Square will be open throughout London Fashion Week, from June 11 to June 14, from 10:30am - 9:30pm.