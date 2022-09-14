Clio Peppiatt opens first-ever retail space

Emerging designer Clio Peppiatt has launched her first retail space at the 12 Piccadilly Arcade creative pop-up in London.

Clio Peppiatt, who burst onto the fashion scene in 2015, has become known for its reinvention of traditional craftsmanship and playful, subversive femininity by focusing on hand-beading and embroidery stemming from the designers’ original drawings.

The pop-up open during September, features the brand’s newly launched autumn/winter 2022 collection, alongside Clio Peppiatt’s first ever bridal collection, which features the brand’s signature intricate embellishments and modern silhouettes and fabrications.

The bridal collection is made entirely of recycled, dead stock and eco fabrics and features symbols of love, such as Lover's Eyes, swallows, and Victorian jewellery lockets made of pearls and sparkling crystals across wedding party dresses, separates, suits and accessories.

The pop-up will also host events, including a partnership with Ravensbourne University to give ten students free mentoring sessions and help advise on how to create a career in fashion on September 25.

Clio Peppiatt is the latest emerging brand to take up residency at the pop-up boutique from Westminster City Council, GPE, Heart of London Business Alliance and Appear Here, designed to help small-scale businesses, homegrown brands and emerging creative talent showcase in central London. Over the year, 12 Piccadilly Arcade will house 12 brands passionate about craftsmanship, creativity and sustainability.