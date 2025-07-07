CLOT opens inaugural 'Country Club' pop-up in London

Hong Kong-based streetwear label CLOT by Edison Chen has opened its first-ever pop-up store in London, merging “sports, style, and community” to coincide with the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Located at 13 Bridle Lane in Soho, London, the ‘CLOT Country Club’ pop-up will run until July 13 and draws inspiration from classic country club culture, while looking to explore a new expression of club culture celebrating “creativity and originality”.

The two-level pop-up design offers a nostalgic atmosphere, with the first floor transformed into a social lounge to showcase the CLOT Stan Smith Espadrille Collection by Edison Chen. The space features tennis and rackets, complemented by wooden finishes, a white-green colour palette, and vintage furnishings.

Highlights from the CLOT Stan Smith Espadrille Collection by Edison Chen, includes CLOT reimagining the iconic Stan Smith Espadrille tennis silhouette in two new colourways, alongside an apparel line featuring a cotton crocheted vest, striped polos with matching tassel shorts, and a tailored camp-style short-sleeve shirt with lace embroidery over classic Adidas three-stripes.

The space also features Notably, CAFÉ AO, curated by Edison Chen, which makes its debut in London, offering coffee and exclusive drinks “designed to inspire fresh connections within coffee culture”.

The venue’s basement has been transformed into a lawn-inspired space with interactive installations, thematic displays, and a special viewing area for the 2025 Wimbledon Tennis Championships, which will be live-streamed daily.

This exclusive immersive environment is also only available to CLOT Country Club members. Customers can become members by spending more than 250 pounds at the pop-up. They will then receive an exclusive physical personalised membership card on-site, along with a welcome gift pack that includes a custom water bottle, a tennis ball, and a commemorative pin.

The pop-up will also feature a limited-edition London capsule collection inspired by the rich culture of the city, incorporating “classic patterns, unique textures, and modern design elements, which offer a fresh interpretation of the English style”.

Additionally, the space will showcase exclusive co-branded capsule collections with Aries, GIMME 5, and BAPE.

