Coach, Kate Spade, Hugo Boss and more join Designer Outlet West Midlands

Coach, Kate Spade, Hugo Boss, Levi’s and Lacoste are the latest brands to sign up for space at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, a major new fashion destination set to open in the spring.

The new announcements join a line-up that includes Gant, Radley, Under Armour, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Calvin Klein, Ted Baker, Reiss, Kurt Geiger, Adidas, Asics, Skechers and Joules.

Located 30-minutes from Birmingham, the 160 million pound designer outlet will host up to 80 brands in its first phase. When both phases are complete, the 285,000 square foot centre is expected to create 1,000 new retail jobs.

“We are immensely proud to be opening the UK’s only stand-alone shopping centre this year and returning to the market where our business began over 25 years ago, when we introduced designer outlet retailing in Europe with Cheshire Oaks,” said Tom Miklausic, UK leasing director at McArthurGlen, in a statement.

“Our latest investment shows the huge confidence we have in the UK retail market and the appetite of our brand partners to continue working with us to grow their bricks-and-mortar channels.”