Coach reveals Reloved concept store in London

Coach has unveiled a new concept store in London as part of its (Re)Loved programme, an initiative that focuses on building a circular ecosystem for its products.

‘Tomorrow’s Vintage’ brings together each element of the programme; upcycled, vintage, restored and remade – each of which will be present in the store through events and activations.

The space is set in the city’s Spitalfields Market and aims to tell the story of the house’s heritage in craftsmanship.

Inside the store will be a vintage concession with upcycled and repurposed furniture crafted by local designers, where bags from the brand’s archive will be on display.

Image: Coach, Tomorrow's Vintage

Further activations include leather and personalisation workshops, an ‘In Conversation With’ series and a Coach Craftsmanship Bar, where shoppers can access services that aim to extend the lives of their branded products.

At the bar, local artists will be on-site to personalise leather goods, monogram items and provide leather care to Coach bags.

Additionally, the fashion house has partnered with London-based independent record labels to curate playlists from their collection of vinyl records.

Visitors will also be able to utilise a digital gaming initiative with an interactive scratchcard that offers the chance to win complimentary Coach products.