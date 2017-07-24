Coach to open at Bluewater

American luxury accessories brand Coach is opening its first store in the south east of England at Bluewater this September.

Coach has acquired a 1,750 square foot store located on the Lower Guildhall, adjacent to House of Fraser. The store will house the brand’s full range of men’s and women’s products.

President of Coach Europe Andrew Stanleick said: “Coach are delighted to open in Bluewater this autumn as it is known as a fantastic shopping destination. We look forward to launching the Coach modern luxury experience and collections to the South East.”

In addition, Belgian chocolatier Godiva has announced it has signed up to a 600 square foot store, which will open this autumn, while natural and organic health and beauty brand, Neal’s Yard Remedies has taken a 495 square foot unit.

Russell Loveland, portfolio director at Landsec, co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, said: “Coach is another great addition to Bluewater’s line-up of prestigious international retailers, with their boutique complementing our existing comprehensive range of the very best of brands from around the world.

“Both Godiva and Neal’s Yard Remedies are two very popular luxury additions and will have strong appeal amongst our guests, and both brands highlight Bluewater’s position as Europe’s leading retail and leisure destination.”

The brands are the latest in a series of international retailers to join the line-up at Bluewater in recent months. These include the opening of Smashbox’s first store in the South East at the centre and the launch of Missguided's first store outside of London.

Images: courtesy of Coach