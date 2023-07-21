Coach unveils first dedicated retail space for sub-brand, Coachtopia

Luxury brand Coach has revealed a pop-up store experience for its newly launched sub-brand Coachtopia, bringing to life a space that looks to capture the label’s commitment to circular fashion.

It is the first dedicated retail location for Coachtopia in North America, located in SoHo where the use of architectural elements and an immersive interior aim to spotlight the brand throughout.

Coach initially launched Coachtopia earlier this year, offering a concept designed to address the needs of Gen Z climate activists and creatives through circular offerings.

The idea has now been translated into the physical space, where Upcrushed Leather and Coach scrap leather have been utilised to form patchwork seating and signage.

The store also houses the latest Coachtopia collection, which similarly puts to work upcycled materials creating styles that Coach claims come with a minimum 67 percent lower carbon footprint.

It will also see the debut of Coachtopia’s mini Ergo design and the Loop Cloud tote, both “crafted with sustainable methods and materials”, a press release noted.

The pop-up will be open through August 20, during which time the brand will play host to a series of experiences inspired by its ‘Made Circular’ principles.

Each weekend, for example, the public can participate in events linked to different themes, such as an Upcycling Lab or a Loop Fest.