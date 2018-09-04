Coal Drops Yard add two London-first stores to line-up

Coal Drops Yard, the new Heatherwick Studio-designed shopping and restaurant district in King’s Cross, has confirmed two new additions to its line-up, Los Angeles concept store, Twiin, and outdoor-lifestyle retailer, Outsiders Store, both of which will make their debut in London.

Twiin, a premium concept from Obi Ejifor of Self Service UK, will stock a mix of contemporary and vintage classics, and easy to wear pieces from brands such as Wildfox, Cotton Citizen, Thomas James LA, Boyish Jeans, Une Heures and Bandolier. The store design will be inspired by Los Angeles architecture while utilising the existing industrial feel of Coal Drops Yard, and will feature a ‘sun’ installation at front of the store, creating an ambient light that bathes the store in a permanent LA glow.

While, Outsiders Store, which launched in Liverpool in 2017, has signed up for a 2,000 square foot store, and will sell a curated mix of functional clothing and equipment from brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, Fjallraven, Snow Peak, Manastash and Poler.

The new shopping district will feature more than 50 stores and restaurants when it opens to the public on October 26. Brands already confirmed to be opening within the new development includes Paul Smith, MHL.by Margaret Howell, Fred Perry, Rains, Beija London, Wolf and Badger and Cos.

Image: courtesy of Coal Drops Yard