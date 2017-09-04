Coal Drops Yard adds local fashion brands

Cubitts and Lost Property of London will both open new stores at Coal Drops Yard, the new shopping quarter in King’s Cross located next to Granary Square, which will house 100,000 square foot of shops and restaurants when it opens to the public in autumn 2018.

The locally-founded brands are the among the first to be announced for the Heatherwick Studio-designed development, which aims to fuse traditional with the contemporary, housing a unique mix of established and emerging retailers, alongside cafés, bars, restaurants and public spaces.

Lost Property of London was established by Central Saint Martins alumni, and visiting lecturers, Katy Bell and John Maskell who will be expanding from an existing boutique in Islington to an 874 square foot flagship unit. The brand takes traditional English saddlery and reimagines it through a modern, minimalist lens. All of its products are handmade in its North London studio and produced locally.

Its flagship at Coal Drops Yard will act as a creative headquarters as well as a retail space, with its opening marking a first major expansion of the brand.

Lost Property of London will be joined by eyewear brand Cubitts, which was founded in King’s Cross by Tom Broughton. It will open a 502 square foot unit, which will offer both a new retail space and allow for an expansion of the company’s headquarters on nearby Caledonian Road.

Craig White, project director at Argent, said: “We’re very happy that the first brands announced for Coal Drops Yard are two of the King’s Cross area’s top retail alumni. The new neighbourhood is a unique and wonderfully atmospheric canvas for retailers, and when it opens next year, the Coal Drops at its centre will be a vibrant and truly different place to shop.

“From Autumn 2018 there will be 20 million people a year visiting for a carefully chosen selection of the best in apparel, design, homeware, and lifestyle in beautifully repurposed heritage spaces.”

Image: courtesy of Coal Drops Yard