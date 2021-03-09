Coalo a new online marketplace for sustainable menswear launches

Coalo, a new online marketplace Coalo has launched, selling eco-conscious and ethically made menswear brands only.

The British marketplace stocks premium menswear pieces from eight ethical suppliers, including Portuguese label +351, Swiss sustainable shirt brand Carpasus, Italian hat brand 40 Colori, and organic and recycled unisex T-shirts and hoodies from OneKind.

The outlet states that it has been designed to “challenging the world of fashion” and its suppliers have been selected based on having a low emission end-to-end product cycle, using certified natural materials such as linen, cotton and leather.

In addition, Coalo adds that all brand partners must also show that they take care of their supply chain cycle, from farmers to factories.

Founder Ted Gibson said in a statement: “Coalo is a community of like-minded brands and shoppers. We encourage a lifestyle that revolves around caring for our environment by supporting small designers and brands pushing long-lasting products that also look great. Our promise is to source brands and pieces that share these values and provide a platform so they are easily accessible.

“More and more consumers are looking to shop consciously but for mens fashion, there’s isn’t a lot of information on how to find sustainable clothes that don’t compromise on style. We aim to provide an online marketplace that features timeless designs for all your wardrobe needs.”

The other launch brand partners are vegan and consciously sustainable underwear and wardrobe essentials brand Rozenbroek, slow-fashion label Spa, and the world’s first ‘climate positive’ footwear brand, Elliot Footwear.

Prices range from 25 pounds for an organic cotton T-shirt to 240 pounds for a jacket.