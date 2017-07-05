Coast renews website

High street retailer Coast has renewed its online presence with the launch of a new website.

The new responsive online platform, designed by Aptos, offers customers a more seamless shopping experience whether they are shopping online or in store. The revamped website features high-resolution product images, an improved checkout service and the option to save items in their baskets. In addition, the new platform is responsive and works seamlessly for all shoppers, whether they are visiting from a mobile or tablet.

The new website also includes an integrated social media area on its product pages, which features shoppers own Instagram photos using the hashtag #MyCoastStyle. “Product is king for us, as it is in any business, but it’s really important for us,” said Jo McWilliams to Essential Retail on the renewed website. The additional feature is said to help customers visualise how a certain garment has been styled. The revamped website also offer additional payment options now, including Amazon Checkout and Apple Pay.

Since the launch of its renewed website Coast has seen double-digit growth “way ahead of expectations” concerning customers average order value, traffic, conversion and mobile use, which has a “big effect on bottom line” according to McWilliams.

Photo: Coast website