Cobalt Fashion unveils new CS Innovation Lab in Hong Kong

Knitwear group Cobalt Fashion, a joint venture between the Fung Group and South Ocean Knitters Holding Limited, has opened a new CS Innovation Lab at their headquarters in Hong Kong. Cobalt is made up of four knitwear divisions serving brands and retailers worldwide across a wide range of market segments from mass market to premium. The launch of their CS Innovation Lab coincides with the unveiling of Cobalt Centre, the company’s newly renovated office space which includes both the innovation lab as well as design hub.

“Cobalt is innovation-led and the lab enables us to discover the ideas, technologies and solutions to produce better materials and knitwear for our customers. Since joining forces with South Ocean last year, we have built a world-class knitwear company with design and production capabilities to supply the best global brands and retailers. In Shima Seiki, we have now found a strong technology partner,” said Leung Wai Ping, CEO of Cobalt Fashion in a statement.

The CS Innovation Lab, the company added, is a collaboration between Cobalt and Shima Seiki, the Japanese company behind the world’s most advanced computerized flat knitting machines. The lab will allow the two partners to collaborate more closely on areas including advancing 3D and virtual design capabilities and driving efficiency gains in the design-to-production part of the supply chain.

“Cobalt Fashion was formed on the foundation of a tremendous amount of synergy and the driving force behind that has always been a shared goal to drive innovation in knitwear that would benefit our customers and the overall knitwear and fashion industry,” added Silas Chou, President and CEO of Novel Holdings Limited, the parent company of South Ocean.

Picture credit:FTI Consulting