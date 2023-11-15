Cole Haan opens 500th store

American performance lifestyle brand and retailer Cole Haan has opened its 500th store, as the nearly 100-year-old brand continues to expand its retail footprint around the world.

Located in the LiVat Centre in Beijing, China, the new store opening exemplifies the brand's significant growth over the past decade, expanding from a presence in 13 countries in 2013 to over 100 countries today.

Cole Haan, California store Credits: Cole Haan

Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan, said in a statement: “From the early days of our launch of Cole Haan as an independent company following our acquisition of the business [from Nike], we envisioned the opportunity to bring this iconic American brand to a broader global audience."

"Over the past decade, we have expanded our product assortment, our talent, and our partnership with a network of world-class distribution partners globally. As we reach this important milestone, we are focused on a range of opportunities we have created for the future of Cole Haan.”

Cole Haan grows global retail network with opening of 500th store

Cole Haan currently operates a strong global retail network with locations in key destinations. In the US, the brand counts stores in New York's World Trade Center, California's Valley Fair Mall South Coast Plaza, and Houston Galleria. In the Middle East, Cole Haan has a presence in Dubai Mall, Emirates Mall, Qatar's Place Vendome, and Saudi Arabia's Mall of Arabia.

Across the Asia Pacific, the brand is located in Shanghai's Taikoo Hui, Beijing's LiVat, Hong Kong's Harbour City, and Tokyo's Ginza and Harajuku. Then in Central and South America, Cole Haan has stores in Mexico City's Polanco and Panama's MultiPlaza Mall. In addition, the brand has shop-in-shop departments in Harrods and Selfridges.

Cole Haan Japan store Credits: Cole Haan

“The Cole Haan brand is committed to providing fashion-forward footwear that combines time-honored craft with modern innovation, which supports our customers from work to workout, to weekend and beyond," said David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan in a statement. "There is no other brand offering the same breadth of products or matching our innovative approach to re-imagining footwear for today’s on-the-go lifestyles. These 500 stores represent the future of Cole Haan.”

To better support its expanding global presence, the US performance brand inaugurated its first regional office in Dubai, UAE, complementing its existing network of offices and showrooms in New York, Toronto, London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Cole Haan, Japan store Credits: Cole Haan

Adrian Santos, senior International VP at Cole Haan, said in a statement: “Cole Haan has been a pioneer in the footwear industry from the beginning, and our growth over the past ten years reflects the increasing customer demand for high-quality, fashionable, and innovative footwear."

“We’re excited to achieve this milestone and look to continue supporting and inspiring consumers in every part of their day in yet more locations over the next decade.” Next to its retail growth, Cole Haan and its distributors operate over 55 regional and country-specific e-commerce websites around the world.