Cole Haan to retail via Kohl's in select stores and online

Kohl's has become Cole Haan's latest retail partner. Beginning in spring 2021, the retailer will carry men's and women's footwear by Cole Haan in 200 stores and through its ecommerce site.

The retailer has positioned itself as a destination for casual and active styles for the entire family, and its new partnership with Cole Haan furthers this commitment. Kohl’s offering of Cole Haan styles will include all categories: casual, sport, dress, and seasonal.

Cole Haan joins Kohl’s growing portfolio of top national brands. The footwear portfolio currently includes Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Columbia, Carter’s, Lands’ End and Toms shoes.

“We’ve seen tremendous opportunity around what’s happening in the active and casual space, and we’re thrilled to introduce Cole Haan, a brand that's leading in the market by infusing nearly a century of craft with innovative performance features making its products ideal for modern active lifestyles," Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, Doug Howe, said in a press release. "We’re proud to offer such a well-regarded and premium brand as Cole Haan as we continue to evolve our product portfolio and further establish Kohl’s as a trusted leader for the active and casual lifestyle.”