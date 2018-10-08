CollectPlus returns House of Fraser orders to customers

The click-and-collect and returns specialist CollectPlus has stated that it is working with Clipper Logistics to process and send back around 5,000 House of Fraser parcels to customers free of charge, following the news that shoppers are unlikely to receive refunds from the department store or its administrator.

The Yodel-owned firm had been storing the returns that customers had sent back via its CollectPlus drop-off points while it waited for House of Fraser’s outsourced warehouses to reopen to return the items, following its administration in August.

Neil Ashworth, chief commercial officer of Yodel and chief executive of CollectPlus, said in a statement: ”Through no fault of their own, customers of House of Fraser have been caught in the middle of the retailer’s collapse, with items that they have bought and paid for being refused by the returns warehouse.

"The administrators have now confirmed that returns are unlikely and so CollectPlus has taken the decision to return itms back to customers free of charge, so that they are not left empty handed.”

The operation is expected to take two weeks and will involve opening every parcel to identify the rightful owner via the returns note. Each order will then be repackaged and relabelled before being sent back to the customer.