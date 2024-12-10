Colombian TNS opens its third store in the US and presents a new collection

Buenos Aires - TNS, the renowned Colombian youth clothing brand, continues its expansion plan in the United States. The firm has just announced, through a press release, the opening of its third store in the exclusive Brickell City Center. “This new opening follows the success of its stores in Dadeland Mall and Sawgrass in South Florida, consolidating TNS' presence in one of the most prestigious commercial districts in Miami,” they explain.

The opening of the new outlet coincided with the launch of TNS’ latest collection, specially designed for the end-of-year celebrations. “This collection includes pieces that combine practicality and style, ideal for those looking to dress well for any occasion. TNS’ versatile garments allow you to transform a casual look into an elegant one effortlessly, a quality that has captured the interest of young adults and teenagers,” they say.

The new proposal is inspired by five themes:

Glam Nights: A sophisticated mix of lace, animal prints, furry fabrics and leathers, for special occasions.

Artisan: Fabrics, embroidery and craft techniques are highlighted, celebrating craftsmanship and manual work.

Romantic Resort: Feminine, summery linen designs with romantic prints, ideal for seasonal getaways.

Eclectic: A trendy proposal with rugby shirts, polo collars and superimposed layers, designed for those who love a modern and dynamic style.

Double Denim: Looks that explore the possibilities of denim in all its splendor, perfect for those looking for a complete denim look.

New collection from TNS. Credits: TNS

“This new store and collection reflect TNS’ commitment to offering fresh, high-quality youth fashion in the United States. Since its first store in Florida, the brand has gained popularity for its innovative approach and pieces that adapt to any occasion, setting fashion trends with a Colombian touch,” the brand concludes.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.