Community Clothing to host first Swap Shop and second-hand pop-up

British clothing brand Community Clothing, founded by designer Patrick Grant, is opening its first-ever swap shop and second-hand shop in the Media City Quayside outlet this weekend.

The pop-up will be part of the free ‘We Invented The Weekend’ festival, taking place at MediaCity and Salford Quays from June 3 to 4.

The fashion brand is inviting festival visitors to bring their used Community Clothing T-shirts, sweatshirts or hoodies and exchange them for tokens which can be used to swap items for second-hand Community Clothing garments featured within the pop-up. Alternatively, visitors can use tokens for money off both new and second-hand items.

The pop-up will also showcase both new and pre-loved Community Clothing collections for customers to view and purchase.

In addition, illustrator and friend of the brand Will Broome will be doodling on T-shirts and posters for customers, and Grant will be in residence for the weekend, helping in the shop and challenging customers at ping pong.

Commenting on the pop-up and swap shop, Grant said in a statement: “Moving to a circular model from the current linear model is the most important step we need to take in the world of clothes and fashion.

“Going back to some of the great practices of the past is a great and easy first step. We know we make amazing quality clothes that will get better with age, so we’re delighted to be trialling a swap shop and second-hand shop for our customers.”

Community Clothing is based in Blackburn and works with 42 UK clothing and textile factory partners, located predominantly in the Northwest, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and South Wales.