Complex to open permanent concept store in New York

Complex is continuing its venture into the retail space. The media and culture platform is moving beyond its penchant for temporary pop-ups and is opening a new New York flagship store.

Located at 620 Broadway at Houston Street, the store marks the second retail outlet for Complex, which opened its first flagship on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles in May 2024.

The decision to now touch down in New York comes on the back of success at the LA store, which has generated over four million dollars in sales since its opening, Complex CEO, Aaron Levant, told WWD.

To celebrate the new location, Complex has partnered with US sports media company ESPN for an event spanning August 22 to September 6, during which the world of sports and pop culture are to merge within an immersive space.

To capture the energy of sports, flat screens displaying ESPN highlights will be stacked in one area, while a SportsCenter desk will also be exhibited.

Archival apparel and exclusive merchandise will also be on offer, as will an ESPN x Hellstar collaborative collection, celebrating the streetwear brand’s five-year anniversary. The line will be exclusively available at the New York store from September 5 to 6 as part of an event fans can RSVP to.

Akin to Complex LA, the new location will operate as more of a “concept retail space”, Levant said, opening for limited times at various intervals, during which exclusive merchandise will be up for grabs.

It is a formula Levant hopes to emulate in other cities in the near future, both across the US and overseas. “We think there can be 10 to 20 stores around the world,” Levant told WWD, with London, Tokyo and Melbourne mentioned as cities of interest.

The publisher has increasingly explored the differing realms of retail through both temporary experiences and its digital platform, Complex Shop, which launched in November last year as an expansion of its commerce business.

It also operates ComplexCon, an annual B2C festival located in Las Vegas, bringing fashion together with pop culture, music and art.