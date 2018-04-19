Concept store for emerging designers 50m to open in London

50m, a new experimental concept store dedicated to supporting and showcasing emerging designers, will open in Belgravia, London, in May.

Created by London-based artists Something and Son to help emerging design talent tackle what it calls “sky-high” shop rents in London, 50m will be a concept store for new designers to showcase their work in the sought-after Eccleston Yards, where they will sit alongside independent fashion, food, co-working and wellbeing brands.

By joining the 50m retail communication for an “affordable monthly fee”, designers will receive a dedicated 50 metres of rail space, hence the name of the shop, from which to showcase and sell their work. In addition, the retail space also offers a hot-desking area, events space, café and social meeting spot.

Paul Smyth, co-founder of Something and Son, the organisation behind the project, said: “The fashion industry is a difficult industry to survive in and London rents mean the dream of having a shop is disappearing out of reach to everyone but the wealthy, leaving great British talent behind.

Opening late May with a members’ roster of ten, 50m will showcase womenswear designer Ryan Lo, fashion duo Kepler, womenswear designer Faustine Steinmetz, London College of Fashion graduates Laundry Service, menswear designer Ka Wa Key, creative director of Simo Markus Wernitznig, womenswear designer Luke Anthony Rooney, London College of Fashion graduate Bethany Williams and jewellery studio Rathel and Wolf.

The 50m shop has space to showcase up to 30 designers at any one time as well as offer a shared working space and a place to hold meetings with potential clients.

Members will also have access to almost 30 industry and business mentors to inspire and provide them with the necessary knowledge and tools to help their business grow. Mentors include consultant Nick Dunn, entrepreneur Alison Lowe, photographer Peter Yip, PR manager for Victoria Beckham, Florence Shippey, executive director of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Jeff Skinner, and London-based pattern cutter and designer Arena Page.

Smyth added: “Every year, hundreds of talented young designers graduate in London alone and many remain at the whim of the fashion industry, often getting priced out of the city.

50m exists to radically change the balance of power between shops and designers and create a store where people don’t simply consume stuff but can meet designers, hang out with friends, cooperate and collaborate.”

The concept store is being supported by Grosvenor Britain and Ireland and will coincide with the opening of Eccleston Yards, a new London destination on the borders of South Belgravia and Victoria, which aims to champion and introduce new and innovative brands, including never-before-seen food, fashion, beauty, and wellbeing experiences. Designed by architects BuckleyGrayYeoman, Eccleston Yards will house 19 units.

Joanna Lea, director of retail leasing, Grosvenor Britain and Ireland said: “In Eccleston Yards we have created a new destination that showcases and champions creative, independent talent. Our development is helping Belgravia to work harder for its community and all Londoners with thriving, enterprising places that appeal to all. 50m will deliver a pioneering concept store that offers a platform for emerging designers which completely embodies the entrepreneurial and energetic spirit we aim to foster at Eccleston Yards.”

Image: courtesy of 50m, L-R: Rathel and Wolf, Bethany Williams, Kepler