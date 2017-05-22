Confirmed: Forever 21 to open 13 Riley Rose beauty stores

London - Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 has found a new partner to oversee the debut of its standalone beauty store concept Riley Rose. General Growth Properties (GGP) and Forever 21 announced their new partnership on Friday morning, which will see Forever 21 open Riley Rose at 13 GGP regional shopping centres across the United States.

The announcement comes a few weeks after speculation first emerged that Forever 21 was preparing to enter the beauty market with a innovative, stand alone boutique, beauty offering. “These new, experiential spaces will be focused on accessories, cosmetics and home goods for the millennial consumer,” said Do Won Chang, CEO of Forever 21. “We will open 10 stores in 2017, and follow up with three more in 2018.”

The new Riley Rose beauty boutiques are set to target millennial consumers by offering social media friendly products, at an affordable price point. “Customers have come to expect lifestyle options at their regional shopping centers,” added Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of GGP. “Millennials have embraced the Forever 21 brand, and GGP is thrilled with the introduction of Riley Rose. We know our shoppers will enjoy it.”

Forever 21 has yet to reveal Riley Rose brand offering, and the exact location of the first stores to open, as GGP currently owns and operates 127 retail proportion in 40 states.