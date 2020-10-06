Consumers opted for coziness in September

With winter approaching, retailers need to watch out for certain trends that consumers desire during the festive season.

Notonthehighstreet noted its September bestsellers and reported that its sales in ‘sheepers’ slippers went up 190 percent, its cozy socks rose by 401 percent and its scarves grew by 216 percent, this is compared to the sale of these clothing items in August.

September is a month for looking ahead to Christmas, with searches for ‘Christmas’ doubling each year online. American Express released data showing that nearly a third (32 percent) of British adults have already started their festive shopping for 2020, equating to nearly 17 million eager shoppers.

In a recent survey, consumers disclosed how they plan to shop this Christmas.