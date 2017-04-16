Consumers will share data over in-store wifi, but there's a catch

Despite valuing privacy, consumers will share personal data with retailers if they expect to receive offers in return.

New research from Hughes Europe shows 74 percent of shoppers will share data over in-store Wi-Fi if they can get offers.

85 percent said they were most likely to share details on the kind of products they like, while 55 percent would share details on stores where they prefer to shop.

However, the survey of consumer attitudes to in-store data-sharing also found that nearly nine out of ten (89 percent) said they fear being bombarded by unwanted messages when they log on to retailers' Wi-Fi networks. A further 63 percent were concerned about their personal details being stolen when they share data in exchange for network access.

"Consumers, especially millennials, are now very savvy about data and personalisation and are willing to share their data with retailers if there are rewards on top of free Wi-Fi access, such as targeted offers and discounts based on their preferences," said Dan Thornton, Head of Solution Development at Hughes Europe. "To capitalise on this growing trend and get closer to customers, retailers must be transparent about data-security and user policies, as well as ensuring messages are relevant to each individual. If consumers are bombarded with spam, they will log off for good."

The survey found that the details respondents are most willing to share with retailers are their name (86 percent), gender (83 percent) and email address (69 percent) but few are prepared to share more specific details such as their monthly expenditure (10 percent), address (11 percent) or salary band (15 percent).

"With shoppers willing to share personal data in exchange for offers, it is incumbent on retailers to handle their data correctly on in-store systems that are secure, fast and agile. At Hughes Europe we work with retailers to provide a managed service which will match the best solutions to the individual requirements of each business", added Chris O'Dell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hughes Europe.

