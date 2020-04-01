Contactless payment limit increases to 45 pounds

Contactless card payment limit has increased from 30 pounds to 45 pounds to help make it easier and faster to shop during the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is part of measures aimed at helping British retailers as well as making it easier and safer for consumers to shop, as it will reduce the need for physical contact with PIN-Entry Devices at points of sale, which in turn will speed up checkouts at shops.

British Retail Consortium head of payments policy, Andrew Cregan, said in a statement: “The last contactless limit increase to 30 pounds took two years to implement but, given the extraordinary circumstances we face today, this new 45-pound limit will be rolled out from April 1.

"Some shops will take longer to make the necessary changes, given the strain they’re under. In the meantime, most customers can continue to make contactless payments for higher amounts using their smart phone.”

This action is in line with previous comments made by a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation who recommended using card whenever possible, as cash frequently changes hands and is, therefore, more likely to carry viruses and bacteria.

Commenting on the importance of the increased contactless payment limit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Matt Crate, managing director of WeSwap, added: “The contactless limit increase from 30 to 45 pounds is an important step in combatting the spread of COVID-19. The fact that it has spread so quickly demonstrates how important it is that we take every measure available to avoid unnecessary contact.

“Studies have shown that similar coronaviruses can survive on paper and other materials for days at a time. Using cash puts you in close proximity to other people, potentially assisting the spread of coronavirus. Conversely, using card allows you to distance yourself from others, PDA's are easily disinfected and the process itself requires no physical touching.

“Fortunately, many countries have been moving away from cash in the last few years. This means we are already well equipped to use contactless as our primary payment option. This is made all the easier with the new increased limit. With that in mind, we should all play our part and do everything we can to help with containment. Avoiding cash and embracing contactless is a contribution we can all make."