Continuing its expansion plans, VF-owned Supreme opens first store in Germany

Supreme this week opened its first store in Berlin, Germany, as the streetwear label continues to expand its retail network around the globe. In May Supreme opened a store on Milan’s Corso Garibaldi.

The New York skatewear brand was acquired by VF Corp last year, valuing the business at 2.1 billion dollars.

In January VF Corp said it was forecasting 500 million dollars in sales for its first fiscal year. With more than half of revenue generated from Supreme’s online store, the company is expecting a surge in sales from its physical outposts and expansion plans.

Collaborations have been key to Supreme’s success, with limited edition capsule ranges available for short periods of time, boosting demand. This season’s collabs include collections with Junya Watanabe, The North Face, Timberland and Tiffany & Co.