Converse to open first retail store at London Designer Outlet

Converse’s new store will open at London’s only outlet centre; London Designer Outlet at Wembley Park. The iconic US based brand turned 100 earlier this year, and is going through a resurgence due to it’s iconic ‘‘All Star Chuck Taylor’.

Home to a Nike store, which is ranked as one of the brands top three outlet stores, as well as retail stores such as Adidas, Dr Martens and Superdry, the centre attracts 5.8 million consumers per year. With 10.4 million people within a 60 minute drive, the outlet a promising location for Converse’s first UK stand-alone store.

Converse joins skatewear inspired brand Vans in launching at LDO. “Converse and Vans are great additions to the range of top brands LDO offers and we’re proud to be the centre of choice for Converse’s first-ever store in the UK,” said Christine Grace, Realm’s leasing director for LDO, in a press statement.

Set to launch later this year, the store’s opening date it yet to be confirmed.